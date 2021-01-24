EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of EME opened at $97.27 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $101.33. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $18,668,000. FMR LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $11,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

