Emirex Token (EMRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.65 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Emirex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $1.65 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Emirex Token Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,735 tokens. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com. The Reddit community for Emirex Token is https://reddit.com/