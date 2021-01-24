Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Empire stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

