Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,306. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

