Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.