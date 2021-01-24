Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $222.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.