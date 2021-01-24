Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EFSC stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

