EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 5,481,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

