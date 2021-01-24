EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

EOG opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

