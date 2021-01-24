EOS Price Tops $2.71 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00008494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,453,343 coins and its circulating supply is 939,753,332 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

