Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

