Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

