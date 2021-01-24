Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $13,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $273.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $302.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 16,567.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

