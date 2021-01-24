Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 328,250 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $971,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 93,835 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $278,689.95.

On Friday, January 15th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.