Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.60

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $21.71. Esquire Financial shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Esquire Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.