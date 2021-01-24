ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 233,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

