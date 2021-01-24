Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 173,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 227,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

