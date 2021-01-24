Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $13.26. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 42,692 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.49.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.