Everus (EVR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.52 or 0.00871093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.63 or 0.04478391 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018196 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a token. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall). EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights “

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

