EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.82. EVI Industries shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 16,949 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.88 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,500 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 98.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.