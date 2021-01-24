EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,500. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.