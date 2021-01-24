EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

EVOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

EVOP stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,000 shares of company stock worth $4,471,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

