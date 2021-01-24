Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

CF stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

