Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to $39.50 at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

