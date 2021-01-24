Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

TER opened at $137.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

