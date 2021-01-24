Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 108 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $199.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

