Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $308,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

