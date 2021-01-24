Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CSFB lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

