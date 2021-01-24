Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 797.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

