Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

HUBG stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

