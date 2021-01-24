Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

ADI stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

