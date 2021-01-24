EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.93. EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 20,550 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

