ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

