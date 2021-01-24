EXMR FDN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,819.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $201,508.90 and approximately $95,819.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

