Exosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,306.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $14,576.07 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.21 or 0.04107165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00430327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.01352203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00539586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00430623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00275230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 677,560 coins and its circulating supply is 512,560 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

