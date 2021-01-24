Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

