Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of FICO opened at $496.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $8,376,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

