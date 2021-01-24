Fantom Price Tops $0.0523 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $133.18 million and $120.30 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

