Fastenal to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.72 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $3,973,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

