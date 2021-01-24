Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.29.

FSLY stock opened at $103.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $5,948,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,296.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,674 shares of company stock worth $22,640,850. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

