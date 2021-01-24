Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $212.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.78 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $239.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $827.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.88 million to $844.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.18 million, with estimates ranging from $821.12 million to $905.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

