Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 393,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,471. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $126,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

