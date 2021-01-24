Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.20. Feedback plc (FDBK.L) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 537,236 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.12.

In other news, insider Rory Shaw purchased 1,005,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,052.27 ($13,133.36).

Feedback plc (FDBK.L) Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

