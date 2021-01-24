FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 895.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

