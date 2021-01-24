Financial Comparison: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64%

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.90%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.92 $504.25 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 4.64 $62.13 million $0.61 75.72

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

