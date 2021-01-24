Financial Survey: Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) versus Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chiyoda and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 1 1 0 0 1.50 Arkema 0 6 5 0 2.45

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and Arkema’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.54 billion N/A $109.10 million N/A N/A Arkema $9.79 billion 0.92 $608.16 million $9.19 12.73

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 3.54% 72.29% 3.44% Arkema 4.58% 7.32% 3.66%

Summary

Arkema beats Chiyoda on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. It offers high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment; industrial specialties are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry; and coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

