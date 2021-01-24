First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of FR opened at $41.90 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

