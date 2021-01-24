First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $9.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 103.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

