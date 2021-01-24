First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.89

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.32. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 20,013 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 751,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.