Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

